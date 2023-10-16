Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio decreased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,254,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 142,482 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $82,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $33.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $188.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.77 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 43.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

