Nadler Financial Group Inc. Has $15.03 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,721 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

IVV traded up $4.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $437.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,085,783. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $365.10 and a twelve month high of $461.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

