Nadler Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nadler Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 90.0% in the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 67.8% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,374,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,184. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.73. The stock has a market cap of $119.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.81 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 50.51%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.64%.

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,915. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 17,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $1,101,642.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,915. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Plenge sold 732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.14, for a total value of $44,754.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,584 shares in the company, valued at $402,545.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.29.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

