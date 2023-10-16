Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Receives $43.33 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

MOD has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Modine Manufacturing from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. B. Riley raised their price target on Modine Manufacturing from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Marsha C. Williams sold 17,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $771,474.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,074 shares in the company, valued at $7,679,662.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 37,746 shares of Modine Manufacturing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $1,734,428.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,463,901.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,193,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,607,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,092,000 after acquiring an additional 751,916 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,965,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $114,461,000 after acquiring an additional 410,505 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 31,897.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 366,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,270,000 after purchasing an additional 364,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MOD opened at $44.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Modine Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $51.76.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $622.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $563.10 million. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 7.72%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Modine Manufacturing will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

