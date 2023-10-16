Means Investment CO. Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Means Investment CO. Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,212 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,362,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 17,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 259,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,893,000 after buying an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 360 Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.83. 2,145,070 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,912,885. The company has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.20. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.76 and a 1 year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

