Means Investment CO. Inc. Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,345 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 4.5% of Means Investment CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $4.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $400.50. 2,276,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,842,363. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $396.92. The company has a market cap of $320.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $334.13 and a 52-week high of $422.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

