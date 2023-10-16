McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Tower Wealth Partners Inc.

Tower Wealth Partners Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,927 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 0.5% of Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Tower Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. F M Investments LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,590,000. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 45,506 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,579,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the second quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $249.87. 733,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,578,325. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $243.53 and a 12-month high of $299.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.65.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.06% and a negative return on equity of 139.57%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research cut their target price on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $319.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.50.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total value of $194,387.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $1,336,542.69. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,292.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,443 shares of company stock valued at $6,916,994. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

