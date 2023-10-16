Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Reduces Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.7% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,450,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 18,317 shares in the last quarter. Verde Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. HFG Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 48,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 201,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,934,000 after buying an additional 14,386 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $435.69 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $365.10 and a 1-year high of $461.88. The stock has a market cap of $337.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $442.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $433.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

