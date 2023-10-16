Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.
A number of brokerages recently commented on KKPNY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.
View Our Latest Research Report on KKPNY
Koninklijke KPN Trading Up 0.3 %
Koninklijke KPN Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.
Koninklijke KPN Company Profile
Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Koninklijke KPN
- Insider Trading – What You Need to Know
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke KPN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke KPN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.