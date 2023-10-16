Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Koninklijke KPN (OTCMKTS:KKPNY – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KKPNY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Koninklijke KPN from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st.

OTCMKTS KKPNY opened at $3.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Koninklijke KPN has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $3.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.52.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.0462 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th.

Koninklijke KPN N.V. provides telecommunications and information technology (IT) services in the Netherlands. It operates through Consumer; Business; Wholesale; and Network, Operations & IT segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, fixed and mobile broadband internet, and television services to retail and business consumers; infrastructure and network related IT solutions to business customers; and wholesale network services to third parties.

