Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kirby in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kirby from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th.

In other Kirby news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $237,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,072 shares in the company, valued at $645,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 68,390 shares of company stock worth $5,650,544 in the last 90 days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEX. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Kirby by 923.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,248,727 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $273,406,000 after buying an additional 3,833,471 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Kirby by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,790,462 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $124,795,000 after purchasing an additional 763,476 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $42,762,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in Kirby by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,775,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $123,739,000 after purchasing an additional 407,226 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kirby by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,507,817 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $116,027,000 after purchasing an additional 362,282 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $81.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.55 and a 200 day moving average of $76.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.24. Kirby has a twelve month low of $60.14 and a twelve month high of $87.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $777.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.18 million. Kirby had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Kirby will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

