Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Buys Shares of 253 Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 253 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after acquiring an additional 87,945 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 1.1% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,412,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares in the company, valued at $7,806,368.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Harry L. You purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $858.96 per share, with a total value of $858,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,510 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,949.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $855.68, for a total transaction of $1,283,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,368.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $995.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.52.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO traded up $20.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $903.86. 997,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $373.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $853.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $793.48. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $428.14 and a 1-year high of $925.91.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.85 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 74.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.89 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 20th. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 56.58%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

