Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $86.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics Trading Down 0.6 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KROS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 134.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $67,000. 75.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ KROS opened at $28.11 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.87. Keros Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.61 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.83 million, a PE ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 1.16.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.07. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.13) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Keros Therapeutics will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Keros Therapeutics



Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological, pulmonary, and cardiovascular disorders with high unmet medical need in the United States. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, as well as in patients with myelofibrosis.

