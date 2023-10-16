Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.21.

JCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.23, for a total value of $6,120,354.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 979,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,031,125.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 145.4% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12,620.0% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JCI stock opened at $51.64 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.94. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $50.67 and a one year high of $70.43.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

