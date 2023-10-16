Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $738,000 Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,196 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL acquired a new position in Southern in the second quarter valued at about $306,000. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 3.5% in the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

SO traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,545,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,927. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.15. The company has a market capitalization of $73.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. Southern’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.94%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SO shares. Bank of America upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,569.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total value of $341,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $99,904.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,878,289.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,490 shares of company stock valued at $2,911,455 in the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

