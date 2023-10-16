International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ICAGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 180 ($2.20) to GBX 210 ($2.57) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 230 ($2.82) in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 165 ($2.02) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.
International Consolidated Airlines Group Price Performance
International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:ICAGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.89. International Consolidated Airlines Group had a return on equity of 200.25% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that International Consolidated Airlines Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
About International Consolidated Airlines Group
International Consolidated Airlines Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. It also provides aircraft leasing, aircraft maintenance, tour operation, call centre, ground handling, trustee, storage and custody, and airport infrastructure development services.
