Informa plc (LON:INF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Informa plc (LON:INF – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 771.88 ($9.45).

INF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Informa from GBX 720 ($8.81) to GBX 850 ($10.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Informa in a report on Monday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 820 ($10.04) price objective for the company. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Investec cut shares of Informa to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 775 ($9.49) target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 885 ($10.83) to GBX 890 ($10.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

INF opened at GBX 715 ($8.75) on Monday. Informa has a fifty-two week low of GBX 543.60 ($6.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 788.40 ($9.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.80, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 734.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 720.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,839.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a GBX 5.80 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Informa’s payout ratio is 5,200.00%.

Informa plc operates as an international events, digital services, and academic knowledge company in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Connect, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segment delivers specialist content, and live events and on-demand experiences for professionals through in-person, live, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, network, discuss, and learn.

