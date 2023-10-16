Heritage Financial Services LLC Sells 37 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Heritage Financial Services LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Heritage Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $436.36 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $365.10 and a 52-week high of $461.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $442.01 and its 200-day moving average is $433.91. The firm has a market cap of $337.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

