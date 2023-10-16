Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives $23.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the three brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.50.

GNK has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 0.7 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $276,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 17.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,010 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the first quarter worth $26,000. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 85.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 100,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 9.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,916,725 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,272,000 after acquiring an additional 164,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GNK opened at $14.42 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $613.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $19.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.79.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.69 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

