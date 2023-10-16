Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research firms recently commented on FOJCY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Danske cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.
Read Our Latest Analysis on FOJCY
Fortum Oyj Trading Up 0.8 %
Fortum Oyj Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.
About Fortum Oyj
Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Fortum Oyj
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.