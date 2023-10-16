Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research firms recently commented on FOJCY. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Danske cut Fortum Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised Fortum Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on Fortum Oyj in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Fortum Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th.

FOJCY opened at $2.39 on Monday. Fortum Oyj has a one year low of $2.11 and a one year high of $3.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.70.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0961 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fortum Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.06. Fortum Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.57%.

Fortum Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and sale of electricity and heat in the Nordic countries, Germany, the United Kingdom, Russia, the Netherlands, Sweden, and internationally. The company's Generation segment generates power through nuclear, hydro, wind, and thermal resources; and provides power portfolio optimization, trading, and industrial intelligence, as well as nuclear services.

