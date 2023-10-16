Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Sells 727 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 727 shares during the quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. CIC Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joule Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV opened at $433.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.43 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $335.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $442.01 and its 200 day moving average is $433.91.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

