First National Corp MA ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First National Corp MA ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 39.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 8,216 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE traded up $1.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.50. 16,899,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,562,754. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.77 and a 52-week high of $54.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.94. The company has a market cap of $189.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.41.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

