Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (FMAO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $24.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.30 million. On average, analysts expect Farmers & Merchants Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Stock Down 0.9 %

FMAO stock opened at $17.22 on Monday. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $30.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.88%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.62%.

FMAO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $23.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Farmers & Merchants Bancorp news, Director Steven J. Planson bought 1,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.75 per share, with a total value of $26,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,823.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. 22.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers & Merchants State Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and small businesses in northwest Ohio and northeast Indiana. The company offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; and custodial services for individual retirement and health savings accounts.

