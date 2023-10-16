Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 193.3% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 156.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.2 %

LLY stock traded up $7.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $616.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,031,245. The company has a market capitalization of $585.17 billion, a PE ratio of 84.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $556.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $472.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $629.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.13. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HSBC assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $385.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $540.09.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total value of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 37,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546,751.75, for a total transaction of $20,590,670,905.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,275,279 shares in the company, valued at $54,825,684,274,988.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 1,148 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.98, for a total value of $678,445.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 908,246 shares of company stock worth $21,078,990,577. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

