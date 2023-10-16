Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO) versus Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Financial Contrast

Edgio (NASDAQ:EGIO – Get Free Report) and Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

23.2% of Edgio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Marchex shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Edgio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Marchex shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Edgio and Marchex’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Edgio $417.39 million 0.46 -$136.52 million ($0.72) -1.18 Marchex $50.23 million 1.10 -$8.24 million ($0.29) -4.38

Profitability

Marchex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Edgio. Marchex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Edgio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Edgio and Marchex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Edgio -37.36% -41.54% -18.28% Marchex -24.59% -22.30% -17.39%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Edgio and Marchex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Edgio 0 5 1 1 2.43 Marchex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Edgio currently has a consensus target price of $2.38, indicating a potential upside of 179.94%. Given Edgio’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Edgio is more favorable than Marchex.

Risk and Volatility

Edgio has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marchex has a beta of 2.07, meaning that its stock price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Marchex beats Edgio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Edgio

Edgio, Inc. provides edge-enabled software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides platform, media, and application solutions. It also offers cloud security, edge compute, origin storage, and support services. In addition, the company provides content delivery, video content management, and streaming services, performance services for website and web application and security; professional services, cloud storage, and edge computing services. The company was formerly known as Limelight Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Edgio, Inc. in June 2022. Edgio, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About Marchex

Marchex, Inc. operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations. The company's Marchex Sales Engagement products comprise Marchex Engage, which combines Marchex artificial intelligence and machine learning with call monitoring and scoring services; Marchex Spotlight, a product for corporate and regional managers; Marchex Engage for Automotive; and Marchex Platform Services that allows businesses to add Marchex conversation intelligence to their existing workflows and enabling them to decode what happens in their conversations with customers. Marchex, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

