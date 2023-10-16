CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifePro Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 25 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 178.6% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 624 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 25,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $1,929,864.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,974.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.6 %

CVS traded up $1.12 on Monday, hitting $72.66. 2,663,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,844. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.97. The company has a market cap of $93.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.59. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $64.62 and a twelve month high of $104.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $88.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.41 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Edward Jones lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

