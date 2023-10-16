Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.02. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $79.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.10 million. On average, analysts expect Community Trust Bancorp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Community Trust Bancorp alerts:

Community Trust Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $34.42 on Monday. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $32.68 and a twelve month high of $48.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $619.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Community Trust Bancorp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.89%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Community Trust Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTBI

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,334 shares in the company, valued at $551,762.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Ricky D. Sparkman bought 1,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.82 per share, for a total transaction of $66,997.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,844 shares in the company, valued at $1,313,704.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Franky Minnifield purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $67,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,762.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 5,981 shares of company stock worth $213,257 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Community Trust Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 84.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.70% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Community Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.