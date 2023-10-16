CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.44.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COMM. Northland Securities reduced their target price on CommScope from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded CommScope from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $5.10 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CommScope from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th.

In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 716,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,391,540.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.34 per share, with a total value of $33,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 716,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,391,540.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 27,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,125,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,759,064.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 57,400 shares of company stock valued at $204,710 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COMM. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in CommScope by 124.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CommScope by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,898 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,924 shares in the last quarter. Inceptionr LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. 88.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COMM stock opened at $2.36 on Monday. CommScope has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.36. The company has a market capitalization of $500.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.91.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.20). CommScope had a negative return on equity of 25.74% and a negative net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that CommScope will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications, data center, and entertainment networks worldwide. It operates through five segments: Connectivity and Cable Solutions (CCS); Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); Networking, Intelligent Cellular and Security Solutions (NICS); Access Network Solutions (ANS); and Home Networks (Home).

