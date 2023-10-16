Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Means Investment CO. Inc.

Means Investment CO. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,057 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 17,687 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total transaction of $975,614.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716,191 shares in the company, valued at $39,505,095.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,859 shares of company stock worth $2,309,352. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.25. The stock had a trading volume of 4,053,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,167,596. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.78.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.13% and a return on equity of 33.42%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 50.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.58.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

