Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Up 6.2% After Strong Earnings

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) shares traded up 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $54.60 and last traded at $54.53. 8,957,994 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 15,988,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.33.

The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.03.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 59,748,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total transaction of $476,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 72,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $4,802,653.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 59,748,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,837,543.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,599 shares of company stock worth $10,542,469 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after buying an additional 964,666,040 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.3% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 78,462,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,109,865,000 after buying an additional 1,033,760 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,391,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,422,963,000 after buying an additional 398,367 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,880,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,193,697,000 after buying an additional 2,000,383 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,050,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,413,244,000 after acquiring an additional 391,238 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $95.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

