Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.08.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CANO shares. Citigroup cut Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cano Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of NYSE CANO opened at $0.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $8.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.89 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.19). Cano Health had a negative return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $766.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.65 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cano Health will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 875.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99,928 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,860 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 23,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 49.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 36,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

