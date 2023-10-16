Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.67.

BN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Brookfield from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Brookfield from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Brookfield from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Brookfield from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Brookfield Price Performance

NYSE:BN opened at $32.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.67. Brookfield has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a PE ratio of 357.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $23.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 311.11%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BN. Brookfield Corp ON raised its stake in Brookfield by 1.4% during the first quarter. Brookfield Corp ON now owns 133,723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,358,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,778 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield during the fourth quarter worth about $3,727,998,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Brookfield by 10.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,542,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,313,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521,675 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Brookfield during the second quarter worth about $1,847,395,000. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its stake in Brookfield by 21.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 25,474,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,567,237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

