Brokerages Set Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Target Price at $61.42

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEX. Raymond James initiated coverage on Terex in a report on Thursday, July 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Terex in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Terex from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Terex from $66.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Terex from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th.

Get Terex alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Terex

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Terex Trading Down 4.4 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Terex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the first quarter worth $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Terex during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Terex by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEX opened at $53.04 on Monday. Terex has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.45.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.69. Terex had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 35.91%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Terex’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Terex will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

Terex Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.