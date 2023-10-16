Brokerages Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) PT at $105.57

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $105.57.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $96.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th.

Shares of RHP opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.55. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $77.18 and a twelve month high of $98.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.25%.

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.13, for a total transaction of $117,819.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,994 shares in the company, valued at $169,749.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Haslam purchased 11,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $86.90 per share, for a total transaction of $999,958.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,958.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,252,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $581,011,000 after purchasing an additional 344,475 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,765,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $259,714,000 after purchasing an additional 121,348 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,071,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,155,000 after purchasing an additional 287,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,620,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,535,000 after purchasing an additional 41,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,228,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,125,000 after purchasing an additional 77,304 shares during the last quarter. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top ten largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

