Brokerages Set Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Target Price at $35.00

Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

Get Range Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on RRC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Range Resources

Range Resources Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRC. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,963,656 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $766,668,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,862 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 143.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,897,553 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $103,169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296,114 shares during the period. Aventail Capital Group LP boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 1,498.1% during the 1st quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 1,694,698 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,655 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,007,083 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $106,067,000 after buying an additional 1,429,500 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,017,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RRC opened at $34.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $35.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $29.45.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The firm had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

About Range Resources

(Get Free Report

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.