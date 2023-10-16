Brokerages Set Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) PT at $90.38

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.38.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PRTA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Prothena from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $129.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other Prothena news, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $311,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Brandon S. Smith sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.71, for a total value of $234,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,364,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Prothena by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,000,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 114,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,564,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the period. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Prothena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prothena stock opened at $44.08 on Monday. Prothena has a 12-month low of $43.60 and a 12-month high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.25 and its 200-day moving average is $60.56.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.11). Prothena had a negative net margin of 244.45% and a negative return on equity of 25.43%. The business had revenue of $4.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.88) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 206.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Prothena will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; NNC6019 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

