Brokerages Set Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Price Target at $63.86

Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MBUU shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Raymond James lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $74.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. TheStreet lowered Malibu Boats from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th.

MBUU opened at $48.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.58. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $46.57 and a 12 month high of $65.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day moving average of $54.49.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.72. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 32.27% and a net margin of 7.53%. The business had revenue of $372.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Malibu Boats will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MBUU. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 58.3% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,730,000 after buying an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth $9,260,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 27.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,925,000 after purchasing an additional 91,964 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 6.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 852,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,006,000 after purchasing an additional 53,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 26.3% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after purchasing an additional 45,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

