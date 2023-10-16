Brokerages Set HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA) Target Price at GBX 787.60

HSBC Holdings plc (LON:HSBA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eight have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 787.60 ($9.64).

HSBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.55) to GBX 820 ($10.04) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 820 ($10.04) target price on shares of HSBC in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, June 26th.

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 653.10 ($7.99) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 617.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 608.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 655.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.56. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 434.70 ($5.32) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 665.60 ($8.15).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4,242.42%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

