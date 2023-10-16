Brokerages Set Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Target Price at $25.50

Shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CADE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. TheStreet raised Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cadence Bank Price Performance

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bank during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Cadence Bank by 189.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the period. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CADE opened at $20.56 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.02. Cadence Bank has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $29.41.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $465.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.12 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 16.99%. Cadence Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Cadence Bank’s payout ratio is currently 42.92%.

About Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Articles

