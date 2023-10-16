Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $36.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.46 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $439.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMTGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 4,876.01%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

