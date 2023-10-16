Brokerages Set 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) PT at $36.25

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Friday, August 11th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics Stock Up 2.4 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDMT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $55,466,000. VR Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $54,210,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 14.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,914,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,664,000 after acquiring an additional 363,695 shares during the last quarter. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 21.9% during the second quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,778,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,200,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,051,000 after acquiring an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FDMT opened at $10.46 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49. The stock has a market cap of $439.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.14.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77). 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.40% and a negative net margin of 4,876.01%. The company had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -2.89 EPS for the current year.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotherapeutics company, develops genetic medicines using its therapeutic vector evolution platform. It develops a portfolio of genetic medicine product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has product candidates that are in clinical trials, such as 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease cardiomyopathy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.