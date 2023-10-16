Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.
A number of research firms have weighed in on BMRC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Shares of BMRC stock opened at $17.53 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.89 and a 12 month high of $36.78. The stock has a market cap of $282.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.75.
Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.10 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 26.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.70%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.
Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to small to medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, and commercial real estate investors in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and individual retirement, health savings, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as time certificates of deposit, certificate of deposit account registry, and insured cash sweep services.
