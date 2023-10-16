Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) versus Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) Head-To-Head Contrast

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) and Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Avanos Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Avanos Medical $818.50 million 1.06 $50.50 million ($0.78) -23.65

Avanos Medical has higher revenue and earnings than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility & Risk

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.8% of Avanos Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Avanos Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, meaning that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avanos Medical has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Avanos Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Avanos Medical -4.61% 5.49% 4.01%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Avanos Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Avanos Medical 1 1 1 0 2.00

Avanos Medical has a consensus target price of $31.00, indicating a potential upside of 68.02%. Given Avanos Medical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avanos Medical is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Avanos Medical beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

(Get Free Report)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Avanos Medical

(Get Free Report)

Avanos Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands. The company also provides a portfolio of non-opioid pain solutions, including acute pain products, such as On-Q and ambIT surgical pain pumps, Game Ready cold, and compression therapy systems; and interventional pain solutions, which offers minimally invasive pain-relieving therapies, such as Coolief pain relief therapy and OrthogenRx's knee osteoarthritis pain relief injection products. It markets its products directly to hospitals and other healthcare providers, healthcare facilities, and other end-user customers, as well as through third-party wholesale distributors. The company was formerly known as Halyard Health, Inc. and changed its name to Avanos Medical, Inc. in June 2018. Avanos Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.