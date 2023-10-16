Analysts Set Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Target Price at $114.19

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $113.45.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st.
Institutional Trading of Starbucks
Starbucks Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.31. Starbucks has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.51%.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Is the VinFast Auto Car Wreck a Buying Opportunity?
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- 2 Consumer Staples Stocks That Are Screaming Cheap
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- No Time Machine Required to Grab These 2 Bargains
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.