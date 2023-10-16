Analysts Set Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) PT at $103.00

Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $102.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on POST shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Post in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Post in a research note on Friday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company.

Shares of POST stock opened at $81.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.06. Post has a twelve month low of $78.85 and a twelve month high of $98.84. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.67.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Post will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

In other Post news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.12, for a total transaction of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at $880,652.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Post during the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Post during the second quarter worth about $61,000. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

