Analysts Set MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Target Price at $390.00

Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $390.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on MSTR shares. TD Cowen initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $520.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of MSTR opened at $318.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $337.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 2.45. MicroStrategy has a 12 month low of $132.56 and a 12 month high of $475.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $1.63. The company had revenue of $120.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.85 million. MicroStrategy had a return on equity of 140.01% and a net margin of 41.32%. Equities analysts forecast that MicroStrategy will post 28.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at MicroStrategy

In related news, Director Jarrod M. Patten sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.05, for a total value of $175,972.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 1,950 shares of company stock valued at $696,038 over the last three months. 20.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 2.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,513 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 22.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in MicroStrategy by 72.0% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, C2C Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 200.0% during the third quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MicroStrategy Company Profile

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy, an enterprise analytics software platform that enables users to create visualizations, customize apps, and embed analytics directly into workflows; and MicroStrategy Cloud Environment, a managed software-as-a-service solution, which offers always-on threat monitoring and enables rapid analytics development and deployment to deliver security and data privacy requirements.

