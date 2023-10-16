Analysts Set Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Price Target at $10.50

Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CWK shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th.

Shares of CWK stock opened at $7.35 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of -91.88 and a beta of 1.38. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $6.64 and a fifty-two week high of $15.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a positive return on equity of 15.14% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cushman & Wakefield will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 181.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Cushman & Wakefield by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

