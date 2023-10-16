AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives $41.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $41.31.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $40.80 to $36.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of AllianceBernstein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd.

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE:AB opened at $29.40 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day moving average of $32.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27. AllianceBernstein has a twelve month low of $29.05 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.41 million. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is 107.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AllianceBernstein news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 5,000 shares of AllianceBernstein stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.56, for a total transaction of $147,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,257,659.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 224.0% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 865 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 14.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

Further Reading

