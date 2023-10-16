Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) Receives $50.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.71.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th.

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 3.3 %

Allegro MicroSystems stock opened at $29.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.85. Allegro MicroSystems has a 1-year low of $20.18 and a 1-year high of $53.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $278.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Research analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Allegro MicroSystems

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, CFO Derek D’antilio acquired 1,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,693.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegro MicroSystems news, Director Joseph R. Martin sold 17,000 shares of Allegro MicroSystems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $658,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,545.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Derek D’antilio bought 1,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.63 per share, for a total transaction of $50,041.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 142,899 shares in the company, valued at $4,805,693.37. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allegro MicroSystems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Allegro MicroSystems by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,058,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,707,000 after buying an additional 2,436,308 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,174,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Allegro MicroSystems

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

