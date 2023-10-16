Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $76.36.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AFL. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Aflac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th.

Aflac Stock Up 0.5 %

AFL stock opened at $80.25 on Monday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $58.92 and a 12-month high of $81.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 24.48% and a return on equity of 16.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.46%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Aflac news, insider Virgil Raynard Miller sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total value of $202,412.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,181 shares in the company, valued at $168,111.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 3,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $249,981.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,491,015.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $2,289,435. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aflac

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 85.1% in the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aflac Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

