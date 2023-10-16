Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTC:ANYYY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Separately, HSBC cut Aena S.M.E. from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th.

Aena S.M.E. Stock Down 0.5 %

About Aena S.M.E.

ANYYY stock opened at $14.60 on Monday. Aena S.M.E. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.81.

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. It operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

