AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Argent Capital Management LLC

Argent Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 530,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,523 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up about 2.3% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $71,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 140.0% in the second quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $189.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.33.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.15, for a total transaction of $2,759,275.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 625,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,262,600.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.1 %

ABBV stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $148.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,160,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,473,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $130.96 and a twelve month high of $168.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.52 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 151.29% and a net margin of 15.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.81%.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

